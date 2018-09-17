Overnight closures scheduled for Hwy. 401 in Cambridge this week

If you have any plans to drive on Highway 401 through Cambridge overnight this week, you may want to start looking into alternate routes.

Hwy. 401 Westbound in Cambridge from Townline Road until Hespeler Road will be closed on Monday and Tuesday nights between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

An MTO spokesperson told Global News that traffic will be rerouted along Pinebridge Road.

Travellers headed in the opposite direction will not be spared, either, as eastbound lanes will drop to two from three at 10 p.m. and down to a single lane at midnight.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the scene will be reversed as Highway 401 Eastbound will close between 11 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The closures are taking place as work continues on a new Franklin Boulevard Bridge.

The off-ramp to the bridge has been closed since Sept. 10 – a closure which is set to continue until Sept. 24.