Canada
September 13, 2018 2:57 pm

Hundreds of federal civil servants lose personal information in data breach

By Global National Ottawa Correspondent  Global News

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada is looking into a data breach that affected 227 employees at Infrastructure Canada.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
A A

Ottawa police and the federal Office of the Privacy Commissioner are investigating a significant data breach in the federal government after a device was stolen from Public Services and Procurement Canada.

All 227 employees affected are at Infrastructure Canada, but they weren’t notified until more than two weeks after the breach.

The device in question was stolen on Aug. 20, but affected but employees were only informed on Sept. 7.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Ottawa to pay $17.5M to settle student loan privacy breach lawsuit

In an e-mail sent late in the day on Sept, 7, PSPC’s Deputy Minister Marie Lemay said “no banking or social insurance information was affected. However, your name, person record identifier (PRI), date of birth, home address and salary range may have been on the stolen device.”

PSPC is Infrastructure Canada’s service provider for pay, pension and benefits.

Lemay’s e-mail states there is no reason to believe any information has been used for illegal purposes, but Ottawa police have been made aware of the incident.

READ MORE: Air Canada says 20,000 mobile app users affected by data breach

According to the department, an employee filed a police report on Aug. 20 after the device in question was stolen. A supervisor was informed the following day.

Asked if the stolen information was encrypted, Pierre-Alain Bujold, a spokesperson for the department told Global News: “PSPC does not permit the use of unencrypted storage devices. An internal investigation is underway to examine why and how this happened and identify measures to ensure this does not happen again.”

WATCH: Protecting personal data protects democracy, former privacy commissioner says

While Ottawa police won’t confirm that an investigation has been launched until charges are laid, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada is looking into it.

“We can confirm that our office received a report about this breach from Public Service and Procurement Canada and we are analyzing the report,” said Corey Laroque, a spokesperson for the privacy commissioner.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Data
Government
infrastructure canada
Infrastructure Canada data breach
Infrastructure Canada privacy breach
Office of the Privacy Commissioner
Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada
Privacy
Privacy Breach
Privacy Commissioner
PSPC
Public Service
Public Service and Procurement Canada

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News