Edmonton convenience store manager jailed, ordered to pay back nearly $258K after lottery fraud
An Edmonton convenience store manager will have to pay back nearly $258,000 after being sentenced in connection with a year-long lottery fraud.
Hassan Karim Choudhry, 32, was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months in jail and ordered to pay back $257,799.
The sentence came after Choudhry pleaded guilty in March to fraud over $5,000.
The charge dates back to a fraud that was carried out over the course of a year, between September 2012 and September 2013.
READ MORE: Edmonton convenience store manager charged in $524K lottery fraud
At the time, police said he manipulated the store’s accounting system for lottery payouts that totalled $524,000. Officers said Choudhry was paying out non-existent lottery tickets to himself.
The employer reported the fraud to police in October 2013, and Choudhry – who was fired from his job – was charged in September 2017.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.