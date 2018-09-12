Edmonton convenience store manager jailed, ordered to pay back nearly $258K after lottery fraud

An Edmonton convenience store manager will have to pay back nearly $258,000 after being sentenced in connection with a year-long lottery fraud.

Hassan Karim Choudhry, 32, was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months in jail and ordered to pay back $257,799.

The sentence came after Choudhry pleaded guilty in March to fraud over $5,000.

The charge dates back to a fraud that was carried out over the course of a year, between September 2012 and September 2013.

At the time, police said he manipulated the store’s accounting system for lottery payouts that totalled $524,000. Officers said Choudhry was paying out non-existent lottery tickets to himself.

The employer reported the fraud to police in October 2013, and Choudhry – who was fired from his job – was charged in September 2017.