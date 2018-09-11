Lancaster celebrates 30 years of flight over Hamilton

Tuesday was a day of celebration at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Mount Hope.

At 1:25PM Sept. 11 1988 the Lancaster has its first flight from CWHM. Today at the same time the Mynarski Memorial Lancaster flew on the 30th anniversary of its first flight with us.@RAFBBMF @TourismHamilton @flyyhm @RAFBBMF pic.twitter.com/etarzjyzoc — CWH Museum (@CWHM) September 11, 2018

The Lancaster took to the skies for a commemorative flight at 1:25 p.m., exactly 30 years after it flew for the first time in 24 years after undergoing a complete restoration.

In advance of Sept. 11, 1988, museum volunteers had laboured for 11 years to get the Second World War allied bomber back in the air after acquiring it from the Royal Canadian Legion in Goderich where it had been on outdoor display.

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger, city councillors Brenda Johnson and Lloyd Ferguson and Hamilton airport president Cathie Puckering were guest passengers on Tuesday afternoon’s anniversary flight.

Museum volunteers describe the Lancaster as a living memorial, adding they will do everything they can to keep it in the skies for as long as possible.