Lancaster celebrates 30 years of flight over Hamilton
Tuesday was a day of celebration at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Mount Hope.
The Lancaster took to the skies for a commemorative flight at 1:25 p.m., exactly 30 years after it flew for the first time in 24 years after undergoing a complete restoration.
In advance of Sept. 11, 1988, museum volunteers had laboured for 11 years to get the Second World War allied bomber back in the air after acquiring it from the Royal Canadian Legion in Goderich where it had been on outdoor display.
Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger, city councillors Brenda Johnson and Lloyd Ferguson and Hamilton airport president Cathie Puckering were guest passengers on Tuesday afternoon’s anniversary flight.
Museum volunteers describe the Lancaster as a living memorial, adding they will do everything they can to keep it in the skies for as long as possible.
