‘It was beyond my imagination’: Fan recounts meeting Julia Roberts at TIFF

A fan of Julia Roberts, who travelled from Indonesia to see her at the Toronto International Film Festival, is still in shock after the actress called him on stage during a question and answer period.

“This was beyond my imagination,” Kenny Santana told Global News on Tuesday.

During a Q&A for her upcoming Amazon Prime Video drama “Homecoming,” Santana was selected from the crowd to ask the “Pretty Woman” star a question.

“She noticed my T-shirt and then I said I’ve been waiting for this moment for 28 years and she just said get up on stage,” he said.

Santana said he was wearing a Be Love T-shirt, a clothing line that she supports, which raises money for causes serving women, children and families.

“Look at your T-shirt,” Roberts said. “I’m in love with you!”

“When she said ‘get up here,’ I just needed to go on that stage as soon as possible. I couldn’t think of anything else,” he said.

As Santana struggled to work his way through the crowd, Roberts removed her heels and walked toward him, meeting him halfway after telling him, “I’m coming to you.”

When they finally met, she gave him a big hug and posed for photos.

“She made me feel so comfortable. She asked for my name and I told her I came from Indonesia … to meet her and she introduced me to the audience and she asked to take a picture of us together,” he said.

When Julia Roberts asked me to come on stage @TIFF_NET, talked to me, hugged me and asked @samesmail to take photo of us. I’ve waited for this since 1990. Dreams do come true guys. Story: https://t.co/cqS4PNgoLO pic.twitter.com/BPbHp941aT — KartuPos (@KartuPos) September 9, 2018

Santana said he’s gotten a lot of response over social media, adding he’s grateful for the kind words people have been sending his way.

“All these people keep sending me comments saying they are happy for me. Toronto has been so warm to me and so nice to me. I’m really grateful,” he said, adding it’s a memory he will never forget.

“She didn’t only just make my day. She made my entire life by doing so…dreams really do come true.”

-With Files from Brent Furdyk from ET Canada.