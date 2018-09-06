Entertainment
September 6, 2018 8:07 am

TIFF closes down King St. W. for 5th annual Festival Street initiative

By Web Writer  Global News

TIFF kicks off Thursday in the City of Toronto.

It’s the 43rd annual Toronto International Film Festival and the fifth time the popular entertainment event will take its festivities to the street.

In a partnership with the city of Toronto, TIFF is once again hosting the Festival Street initiative on King Street West.

The city of Toronto said King Street West between Spadina and University avenues will be closed from 5 a.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Sept. 10.

During that time, pedestrians and TIFF-goers alike will be able to participate in different events along the downtown street.

“TIFF greatly enhances Toronto’s economy and international reputation,” said Coun. Michael Thompson (Ward 37 Scarborough Centre) in a press release sent out by the city.

“As the leading public film festival in the world, TIFF has helped establish Toronto as an international film capital while Festival Street now attracts more than 150,000 annual visitors, resulting in a significant increase in visitor spending in the Entertainment District.”

The city said the road closure will affect streetcar service on the 504 King, 514 Cherry and 304 King night services. During the five-day festivities, Simcoe and John streets between King and Wellington streets will be closed as well.

Police will be posted at major intersections to aid with the flow of traffic, the release said. As well, TTC ambassadors will be available to assist riders.

TIFF is a popular film screening festival that engages more than 450,000 film lovers annually.

