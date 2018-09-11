Redblacks-Lions trade voided after failed medical

A trade between the Ottawa Redblacks and the BC Lions was voided Monday night after the player the Redblacks were trading for failed a medical exam.

The player in question is defensive lineman Maxx Forde. The six foot five inch, 280 pound lineman played in all 18 games for BC last season and had eight defensive tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles. Forde also played in 46 games in his college career for the University of Idaho.

The Redblacks originally sent a sixth-round pick in 2019 and a negotiation list player to BC in exchange for Forde.

