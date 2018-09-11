Tiger-Cats add veteran receiver Chad Owens to practice roster

The Tiger-Cats are brining back Chad Owens.

The 36-year-old wide receiver joins Hamilton’s practice roster.

READ MORE: Roughrider Chad Owens looking for strong start to season

Owens started thee games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2017, making 17 catches for 235 yards. He was cut from Riders camp on June 9.

The Honolulu, Hawaii, native has appeared in 105 career CFL games since 2009, piling up 16,698 all-purpose yards and 37 total touchdowns with the Montreal Alouettes (2009), Toronto Argonauts (2010-15), Tiger-Cats (2016) and Roughriders (2017).

In 2012, Owens was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player and won a Grey Cup with Toronto after setting a league record for combined yards in a season (3,862) and leading the league in receiving yards (1,328).

The five-feet-eight-inch tall, 180-pound product of the University of Hawaii is a three-time CFL All-Star and has been named an East Division All-Star five times during his seven-year career.

READ MORE: Toronto Argonauts star Chad Owens named winner of CFL’s outstanding player award

Owens, who was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round, 185th overall, in the 2005 NFL Draft, suited up in six games over five seasons (2005-07), returning 13 punts for 62 yards and five kickoffs for 94 yards. He also spent time in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Hamilton also announced the release of quarterback DeVante Kincade.