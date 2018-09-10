Rick Zamperin: Tiger-Cats making a strong case for beasts of the CFL East

How big was Hamilton’s 36-25 win over Toronto on Saturday?

It was huge.

The Tiger-Cats not only swept their home-and-home series against the Argonauts, they clinched the season series against their archrivals and claimed the Ballard Cup. It was Hamilton’s third consecutive victory, their fourth win in five games, and pushed the black and gold to a first-place tie with Ottawa in the CFL’s East Division.

And all of that as the Cats head back home for a game against the league-leading Calgary Stampeders on Sept. 15.

You’ve heard of football teams having a three-headed monster — a star quarterback, receiver and running back — but the Tiger-Cats are showcasing a four-headed monster with Jeremiah Masoli, Brandon Banks, Luke Tasker and Alex Green all strutting their stuff for the second consecutive game.

The win also pushed Hamilton (6-5) above .500 for the second time this season, and the first time since Week 3 when they were 2-1.

There are seven games left on the schedule for the Ticats, four of which are against sub-.500 clubs as it stands now, and two against the Redblacks.

And with a six point bulge on both Toronto and Montreal, it will be those two games in October — a home-and-home set against Ottawa — that will, in all likelihood, decide which team claims the East and gets that all-important first round playoff bye.

That will also avoid the possibility of facing a western club in a crossover playoff game.

In short, the Tiger-Cats are roaring right now and well positioned to make a case for the beasts of the East.