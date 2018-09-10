Eskimos GM says trade with Argos brings 1 of the ‘most electrifying players in the CFL’ to Edmonton

The Edmonton Eskimos acquired international running back Martese Jackson in a trade with the Toronto Argonauts, the team announced Monday evening.

“Martese is one of the most electrifying players in the CFL and has been especially dangerous as a return man from Day 1,” Eskimos general manager Brock Sunderland said in a news release.

The Eskimos acquired Jackson and a conditional sixth-round draft pick in the 2020 CFL Draft from the Argos in exchange for a third-round draft pick in the 2019 CFL Draft.

“He’s dynamic,” Sunderland said of Jackson while speaking to 630 CHED’s Inside Sports on Monday night. “Every time he touches the ball, he’s a threat to score.

“He flips the field very consistently.”

Listen below: Eskimos GM Brock Sunderland speaks to Reid Wilkins on 630 CHED’s Inside Sports after the team announced it had acquired Martese Jackson.

In 11 games with Toronto this season, Jackson has recorded 14 carries for 63 yards and five receptions for 29 yards. He also has 464 return yards on 38 punts and 1,211 return yards on 75 kickoffs.

“We think he’s in the conversation to be the best in the league at returning,” Sunderland said.

“When he was used on offence in Toronto, he’s very dangerous when he gets in the open field,” Sunderland added. “Overall, we think he’s going to make an immediate impact for us as a returner and also a weapon on offence.”​

In his rookie CFL season in 2017, Jackson appeared in 15 games and finished with 2,214 kick return yards. He also recorded 18 receptions for 145 yards and one touchdown as well as nine carries for 40 yards.

–With files from 630 CHED’s Reid Wilkins

