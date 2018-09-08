Reilly has six touchdowns to lead Eskimos to 48-42 win over Stampeders

Quarterback Mike Reilly ran in three touchdowns and passed for three more as the Edmonton Eskimos snapped a two-game losing skid in a tense 48-42 victory over the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday.

With the win, the Eskimos improved to 7-4.



The Stampeders (9-2) had a two-game winning streak halted.



Calgary won the first half of the Labour Day series 23-20 with a last-second field goal on Monday.



Reilly finished 30-for-44 with 397 yards, while his counterpart Bo Levi Mitchell was 25-for-46 for 491 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions.



In a wild first quarter, Edmonton got off to a good start on its first possession as a 41-yard passing strike from quarter Reilly to Duke Williams was capped off by a two-yard touchdown plunge by Reilly.