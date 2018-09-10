Number of tickets in rural Manitoba construction zones rising

The number of people speeding through construction zones in rural Manitoba is rising, say RCMP.

In all of 2017, 250 tickets were issued to drivers speeding in construction areas.

As of June 30, 327 tickets had already been issued by police in 2018.

They said they are unsure why this number has increased.

In a statement, the province said the highway capital program budget is at $350 million this year and hundreds of projects were planned or underway, including larger highway paving and structures projects to intersection improvements.

Winnipeg numbers unknown

Winnipeg police said they do not keep track of speeding tickets in construction zones.

Ken Allen of the Public Works Department said there is still much to finish up this construction season.

“There were around 200 projects planned…90 active sites are still on the go,” Allen said.

This year’s budget included a record $116 million investments to local and regional streets, back lanes and sidewalks.

Allen’s message for speeders is simple.

‘When driving through, use caution, slow down and be aware of your surroundings,” he said.

Speeding fines

Fines for speeding in construction zones are as follows, according to MPI:

10 km/h over the limit – $312

20 km/h over – $573

35 km/h – $966

50 km/h – $1,359

