Winnipeg road construction will continue well into the fall

Your drive to school and work could still have some barriers in the way.

Work on a number of road construction projects will continue right into the fall, according to the City of Winnipeg.

Brad Neirnick, manager of engineering at the public works department told Global News 225 locations that have been targeted for repairs in 2018, but only 66 of those have wrapped up.

“At this point, we have to look at how the rest of the construction season progress like how the weather holds up and everything like that,” said Neirnick.

“We’ll probably know more by the end of September.”

Neirnick said a number of projects will carry over into 2019 including work on Empress Street, Garry Street, Fermor Road and the Waverley Underpass.

“We thank people for their patience [since] it does disrupt their lives when construction is occurring. So far, I think things are progressing well.”