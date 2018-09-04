Traffic
September 4, 2018 9:34 pm

Winnipeg road construction will continue well into the fall

By Global News
Sean Leslie/Global News
A A

Your drive to school and work could still have some barriers in the way.

Work on a number of road construction projects will continue right into the fall, according to the City of Winnipeg.

Brad Neirnick, manager of engineering at the public works department told Global News 225 locations that have been targeted for repairs in 2018, but only 66 of those have wrapped up.

Story continues below

READ MORE: ‘It’s going to be even worse’: Pawn shop owner frustrated with construction work around McPhillips store

“At this point, we have to look at how the rest of the construction season progress like how the weather holds up and everything like that,” said Neirnick.

“We’ll probably know more by the end of September.”

Neirnick said a number of projects will carry over into 2019 including work on Empress Street, Garry Street, Fermor Road and the Waverley Underpass.

“We thank people for their patience [since] it does disrupt their lives when construction is occurring. So far, I think things are progressing well.”

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
construction in Winnipeg
construction season 2018
road closures Winnipeg
road construction winnipeg
traffic congestion Winnipeg
Winnipeg construction
Winnipeg Road Construction
Winnipeg road construction season

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News