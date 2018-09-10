Crime
September 10, 2018 2:57 pm
Updated: September 10, 2018 3:07 pm

Hamilton police arrest 1 suspect, look for 2 more, in assault investigation

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton police continue to investigate an assault at a plaza on the Mountain.

Global News File
A A

Hamilton Police have arrested one man and they’re looking for two others involved in an alleged assault on the mountain earlier this summer.

Back on June 4, a man was standing outside a plaza on Upper Ottawa and Larch Street when police say he was attacked by three men.

The 52-year-old victim suffered significant injuries and is still recovering.

Police have arrested Zweli Mhlongo, 35, of Hamilton, and have charged him with assault causing bodily harm.

READ MORE: Police search for suspects in shooting incident on west Hamilton mountain

Police say they have issued arrest warrants for Brian Bewley and Christopher Bright, both 36, of no fixed address.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
assault causing bodily har
Hamilton
Hamilton Assault
Hamilton Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News