Hamilton police arrest 1 suspect, look for 2 more, in assault investigation
Hamilton Police have arrested one man and they’re looking for two others involved in an alleged assault on the mountain earlier this summer.
Back on June 4, a man was standing outside a plaza on Upper Ottawa and Larch Street when police say he was attacked by three men.
The 52-year-old victim suffered significant injuries and is still recovering.
Police have arrested Zweli Mhlongo, 35, of Hamilton, and have charged him with assault causing bodily harm.
Police say they have issued arrest warrants for Brian Bewley and Christopher Bright, both 36, of no fixed address.
