Police search for suspects in shooting incident on west Hamilton mountain

Police are searching for suspects after a shooting incident Sunday on the Hamilton mountain.

Police say a man shot at two people while they were sitting inside a parked car. It happened at about 6 p.m. at a plaza on Limeridge Road West between West 5th and Garth.

The car occupants were not hit and did not suffer any injuries.

Two people were detained Sunday night, but police determined they were not involved.

READ MORE: Shooting in downtown Hamilton sends 2 teens to hospital

Officers are looking for two vehicles. They describe one as “dark in colour,” while the other is described as silver.

Police say it was a targeted attack and that there is no threat to the general public.