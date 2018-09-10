Police search for suspects in shooting incident on west Hamilton mountain
Police are searching for suspects after a shooting incident Sunday on the Hamilton mountain.
Police say a man shot at two people while they were sitting inside a parked car. It happened at about 6 p.m. at a plaza on Limeridge Road West between West 5th and Garth.
The car occupants were not hit and did not suffer any injuries.
Two people were detained Sunday night, but police determined they were not involved.
READ MORE: Shooting in downtown Hamilton sends 2 teens to hospital
Officers are looking for two vehicles. They describe one as “dark in colour,” while the other is described as silver.
Police say it was a targeted attack and that there is no threat to the general public.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.