Canada
July 23, 2018 5:35 pm
Updated: July 23, 2018 5:39 pm

Toronto shooting victim had ties to Hamilton

By Reporter  Global News

One of the victim's of Sunday night's shooting on the Danforth has been identified by friends and family as 18-year-old Reese Fallon.

Reese Fallon Facebook
A A

The SIU continues to investigate a deadly shooting spree in Toronto’s Greektown.

READ MORE: Woman, 18, girl, 10, killed in mass shooting in Toronto’s Danforth

One of the victim’s of Sunday night’s shooting on the Danforth has been identified by friends and family as 18-year-old Reese Fallon.

She was a recent grad of Malvern Collegiate in East Toronto and was about to start studying nursing at McMaster University.

Fallon’s family says in a statement that it is devastated and is asking for privacy.

READ MORE: Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault

Fallon and a 10-year-old girl were killed in the Sunday night shooting, while 13 others were injured.

Police say the 29-year-old gunman was found dead after exchanging gunfire with police.

Ontario’s police watchdog has identified the gunman as Faisal Hussain, a 29-year-old from Toronto.

Investigators are still working to determine what motivated the attack.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Danforth
danforth logan shooting
Danforth shooting
Greektown
Greektown shooting
greektwon shooting toronto
Hamilton
Identification
McMaster
Reese Fallon
Shooting
Toronto
Toronto shooting
toronto shooting danforth
Victim

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News