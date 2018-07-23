Toronto shooting victim had ties to Hamilton
The SIU continues to investigate a deadly shooting spree in Toronto’s Greektown.
One of the victim’s of Sunday night’s shooting on the Danforth has been identified by friends and family as 18-year-old Reese Fallon.
She was a recent grad of Malvern Collegiate in East Toronto and was about to start studying nursing at McMaster University.
Fallon’s family says in a statement that it is devastated and is asking for privacy.
Fallon and a 10-year-old girl were killed in the Sunday night shooting, while 13 others were injured.
Police say the 29-year-old gunman was found dead after exchanging gunfire with police.
Ontario’s police watchdog has identified the gunman as Faisal Hussain, a 29-year-old from Toronto.
Investigators are still working to determine what motivated the attack.
