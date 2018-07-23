DanforthStrong: Multiple memorials, fundraisers created in wake of Danforth shooting

In the wake of a mass shooting that left two people dead and 13 others injured in Toronto’s Danforth neighbourhood Sunday night, members of the community are creating memorials as well as setting up fundraisers to help the victims.

The shooting happened near Logan and Danforth avenues, just after 10 p.m. when a 29-year-old man opened fire with a handgun, firing at several groups of people as he made his way down Danforth Avenue. An 18-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl were killed.

READ MORE: Woman, 18, girl, 10, killed in mass shooting in Toronto’s Danforth

The suspect fled the area but was found dead in a nearby alley. It remains unclear if he died by suicide or was killed by police. His identity has not yet been released.

Laying flowers and showing support for the victims at #Danforth and Logan. @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/Lve4set3Yv — Caryn Lieberman (@caryn_lieberman) July 23, 2018

On Monday, a chalkboard memorial was created near a beautiful garden area about five houses down from the scene near Logan and Danforth avenues. Community members began to write messages of hope and support for those affected by the incident. Flowers and posters were also left.

“Stay strong Toronto,” “Thinking of everyone on this sad day” and “We must stick together and make this city a safer place” were some of the messages left.

READ MORE: Witnesses described ‘carnage’ after Toronto mass shooting, says gunman was ‘zigzagging the Danforth’

Jeannette Dowson, who lives in the neighbourhood, started another memorial on Bain Avenue. She began writing messages in chalk along the sidewalk going north on Logan Avenue. She said the hope is to have a message written on every segment of sidewalk up until Danforth Avenue by Monday night.

Dowson told Global News on Monday the idea came to her late Sunday night.

“We stared at 11 [a.m.] and I’m very pleasantly surprised with how far we’ve gotten and how much goodwill we’ve generated with this project,” she said.

“I’d love to see it go up to the Danforth and wrap around the park.”

As for the messages she’s seen so far, Dowson said they’ve mostly been about “peace and love.”

“I think people are delighted to see it so that’s always helpful and wonderful,” she said.

In a letter posted to Twitter on Monday afternoon, Danforth-area Councillors Mary Fragedakis and Paula Fletcher asked for people to consider donating to the #DanforthStrong GoFundMe campaign.

“We as a neighbourhood are raising funds to help these people cover the costs associated with this tragedy. Whether it be health care costs, funeral arrangements or lost wages, our DanforthStrong neighbourhood does NOT accept this type of violence, and we are here to help,” the GoFundMe page read.

Fragedakis, who has lived in the area her entire life, said during a Toronto city council meeting on Monday morning that the scene Sunday night was unlike anything she had ever seen before.

“It’s devastating. It’s devastating for me. It’s devastating for the people in the community,” she said.

“I talked to a lot of people who are just in shock. I can’t really make any sense of something that’s so senseless.”

READ MORE: ‘I’ve never seen anything like it before’: Toronto city councillors react to Danforth shooting

Fletcher, at the same council meeting, spoke of the strength of the Danforth neighbourhood.

“I want to assure you that the Danforth is a strong area,” she said.

“The people are strong there and Danforth will remain strong, despite this terribly tragedy in our midst.”

WATCH: Danforth shooting victim thanks rescuers while being loaded into ambulance

Another GoFundMe, the Danforth Shooting Victims Fund, was also created.

Fragedakis and Fletcher said there will be a prayer gathering at Calvary Church of Toronto on Pape Avenue at 7 p.m. Monday. A vigil is also being planned for the near future.

—With files from Andrew Russell

Letter from me and @mfragedakis on last night's shooting on Danforth. Please consider donating to https://t.co/yemQ6QEAdy #DanforthStrong pic.twitter.com/aqnsaHXhMM — Councillor Paula Fletcher (@FletcherWard30) July 23, 2018