Hamilton shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

Hamilton police are investigating after a man was fatally shot on East Avenue on Aug. 8, 2018.

A man is dead and three others were injured following a shooting in Hamilton early Wednesday.

Hamilton Police said they responded to a call around 1:30 a.m. on East Avenue just north of King Street.

Police said a male was fatally shot and three others suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities have not released the age or identities of the victims.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be a random act. A suspect description was not immediately available.

East Avenue between King and King William will remain closed for most of Wednesday for the police investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Det. Ross Johnson of the Major Crime Unit at 905-546-3827 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

