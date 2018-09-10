Roughriders’ Jovon Johnson donates backpacks to Saskatoon students

Some Saskatoon elementary students received a donation from a backpack drive led by a Saskatchewan Roughrider.

Jovon Johnson, 34, started a grassroots movement over the summer with the goal to collect donations of backpacks and school supplies for kids without them.

Johnson visited Princess Alexandra Community School on Monday morning to speak with the young learners and deliver some of the donations.

Saskatoon Public Schools said Johnson will be delivering 500 backpacks to Saskatoon and Regina students with the support of TD Bank, Staples Business Depot, and Lipsett Cartage.

Johnson is also scheduled to visit King George Community School on Monday afternoon.

The veteran international defensive back is currently in his 12th season in the CFL, and his third with Saskatchewan.