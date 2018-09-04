Regina Beach students get lesson in kindness during first day back at school

Going back to school is an exciting time for many students and for those attending their first day of classes at South Shore Elementary School in Regina Beach. The lesson of the day was one of kindness.

“We just thought we would start off the year with a kindness initiative,” principal Nicole Young said. “It’s nice to make it something simple that the kids can do- kindergarten to grade eight, they can be kind and it’s easy.”

The students each brought a rock to school that they decorated with words of kindness, a simple concept that all started with one woman’s growing rock collection and a love of art.

“I would just draw on rocks and it helps to [relieve] stress from this chaotic life [and] it just helps me to relax and get away,” mother of two, Geneva Haukeness said.

About a month ago, Haukeness turned her passion into a mission to spread kindness to others. She started hiding rocks with messages of positivity throughout the community as a part of a project known as Regina Beach Rocks, and now she’s helping the students do the same.

“If you find a rock you can keep it, you can post it on the Facebook page, [or] you can re-hide it for someone else to find,” Haukeness said. “If it makes you smile, that’s all I want.”

Over the next couple of days, the rocks will be hidden under trees, along benches and in playgrounds. Basically anywhere someone in need of a little boost will find them.