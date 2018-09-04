Scott Thompson: Lessons learned from the first-day-of-school jitters

Labour Day has come and gone, signalling the unofficial end of the summer of 2018 as kids head back to class Tuesday.

The back to school ads, haircuts, new clothes, backpacks, lunches and supply preparation are complete, and it’s time to embark on a new year.

The first day of school always comes with its share of nerves and anxiety, no matter what your age or where you’re going.

It’s almost a rite of passage.

No matter how often we do it, it still feels the same — it still feels like the first time.

Who’s in my class? Who is my teacher? Will I know anyone? Will I fit in? Can I do this?

Encouragement and a gentle reminder they have done it all before goes a long way.

Life is change and will always bring challenges.

One thing we do know? They’ll probably sleep better Tuesday night then they did Monday night.

The great news is that by this time tomorrow, the story will have changed again to one of excitement and accomplishment.

That is the real lesson learned.

