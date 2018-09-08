Winnipeg Blue Bombers handed 4th straight loss by Roughriders in Banjo Bowl

WINNIPEG – The Saskatchewan Roughriders scored a pair of touchdowns and three field goals off Winnipeg interceptions to hold on for a fourth straight win with a 32-27 victory over the Blue Bombers in Saturday’s Banjo Bowl.

Both teams finished the game without their starting quarterbacks.

Bombers QB Matt Nichols threw three interceptions and was replaced by Chris Streveler to start the second half.

While his Riders counterpart Zach Collaros was hurt on a sack and fumble early in the fourth quarter forcing Brandon Bridge into action.

Saskatchewan (7-4) had a 26-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but Winnipeg (5-7) went ahead briefly 27-26 midway through the quarter in front of a soldout crowd of 33,134 at Investors Group Field.

A second interception by Streveler – Winnipeg’s fifth – with just over a minute left in the game killed the momentum and the Bombers recorded their fourth straight loss.

