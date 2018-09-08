Bombers, Riders fans celebrate rivalry with tailgate party ahead of Banjo Bowl

The grey, gloomy skies over Winnipeg did not stop passionate football fans of the Blue Bombers and the Saskatchewan Roughriders from celebrating the game they love.

For some fans, the celebrations date back to the first Banjo Bowl 15 years ago, while for others it’s their first.

“We’ve got friends from Regina, Medicine Hat, Collingwood and Kenora,” said Blue Bombers fan Gord Patterson.

Some enjoy the pregame festivities more than the actual game, going from tailgate to tailgate to converse with football fans of all ages.

While some may see the two teams as representing one of the fiercest rivalries in the CFL, others see it as a clash between two friendly provinces.

“There’s something special about the Banjo Bowl,” said Bombers fan Mark Wood. “The Saskatchewan fans are always good to us. We’ve never seen any animosity”

“I look at it as competitive companionship.”

But despite the good wishes, fans of the Blue and Gold are still hoping for a big win

“That would be nice, it means everything.”