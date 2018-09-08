Global News congratulates CFL legend Doug Brown on the birth of his first child

Global News Winnipeg and 680 CJOB would like to congratulate Winnipeg Blue Bombers legend and Blue Bomber Colour commentator on 680 CJOB, Doug Brown and Monica Manaigre on the birth of their daughter, Sophia Brown.

Sophia was born Friday at St. Boniface General Hospital, weighing in at eight pounds and six ounces.

READ MORE: Ex-bombers host young players, media at annual KidSport Winnipeg Football Challenge

This is the couple’s first child together.

Brown is particularly excited that his daughter entered the world on the 9th month and 7th day of 2018, since he wore #97 while playing football.

WATCH: Blue Bombers legend Doug Brown reads mean tweets from Riders fans