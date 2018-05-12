Ex-bombers host young players, media at annual KidSport Winnipeg Football Challenge

Young football players and members of the media were put through their paces Saturday afternoon at the annual Doug Brown KidSport Winnipeg Media and Celebrity Football Challenge.

Brown, along with other ex-Winnipeg Blue Bombers players and the KidSport charity, ran the event at the University of Winnipeg.

Media members competed in the 40-yard-dash, broad and vertical jumps, long-snapping and kicking drills, lateral movement tests and an obstacle course.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign 5 players, release QB

Following the media challenge, about 100 kids participated in a football camp where they went through similar drills and exercises.

“Participating in organized sports and activities, just essential for a child’s development in terms of learning about work ethic and discipline and teamwork,” said Brown. “The kids just enjoy themselves so much, they get exposure to some very high level athletes out here that really know what they’re doing.”

Obby Khan, Glenn January, Kelly Butler, Mike Renaud and Shawn Gallant were the other ex-players running the camp.

KidSport is a national charity run by Sport Manitoba that provides financial support for children who want to play organized sports.