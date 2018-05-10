Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign 5 players, release QB

WINNIPEG – With training camp just around the corner the Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed five players including three of their draft picks on Thursday.

The Bombers announced they’ve signed receiver Donteea Dye and defensive lineman Brandin Bryant. Neither have previous experience in the CFL but both have spent time on NFL rosters.

Dye, 24, played two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 11 games he made 11 catches for 132 yards. Prior to signing with the Bucs, as an undrafted free agent, Dye played three seasons at Heidelberg University.

Bryant, 24, signed with the Seattle Seahawks after getting passed over in the NFL Draft. He also spent time on the New York Jets’ practice roster.

The Bombers also signed three of their recent draft picks. Sixth round draft pick offensive lineman Matthew Ouellet De Carlo, seventh round selection defensive back Jacob Firlotte, and eighth round choice offensive lineman Ben Koczwara all agreed to deals.

Winnipeg also cut loose quarterback Philip Nelson, leaving just four quarterbacks on their roster. With Nelson’s release, Alex Ross and Chris Streveler are left to battle for the third string quarterback position behind Matt Nichols and Darian Durant.

Bombers’ rookie camp begins on Wednesday with the rest of the players to hit the field for the first time on Sunday, May 20.

