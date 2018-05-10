Winnipeg Blue Bomber Andrew Harris to host wedding social at Investors Group Field

Wedding bells will soon be ringing for one of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. But before running back Andrew Harris ties the knot, there’s a certain Manitoba tradition the athlete has planned.

A Manitoba social, but this one is happening at the home of the blue and gold… Investors Group Field.

“One of the one things I’ve always wished I could do, while I’m playing the game, is to be up in the Rum Hut drinking with my friends and enjoying the game,” Harris said. “So we have a game on the (June) 27th and we have a bye week the following week and the social is on the 28th.”

Harris and his fiance Carina Fiorentino will be hosting the social on the concourse of IGF and are already planning on it being big.

“We’ve got over 2,000 tickets printed,” Harris said. “We’re going to be in the thousands for sure.”

The party will be held on the north concourse and they plan to have three or four bars and some tents set up.

The couple said they weren’t sure about doing a social to start with.

“I feel like a lot of people don’t go to them as much anymore because they’ve gotten stone dry,” Harris said.

Harris has said the cost of the social is coming out of his own pocket.

Tickets are being sold for $10.

Global News has reached out to the Blue Bombers to ask for more details regarding rental costs.