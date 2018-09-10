Man accused of threatening Sask. driver, forcing him to withdraw money from ATM

RCMP are advising people not to approach a man accused of forcing a young man to withdraw money from his bank account and then drive him out of Yorkton, Sask.

Police said the young man was outside a Broadway Avenue restaurant on Saturday evening when a man forced him to drive away from the location.

READ MORE: 22-year-old Saskatoon woman charged with impaired driving after collision

Yorkton RCMP said the driver was threatened and coerced into withdrawing money from an ATM.

He was then told to drive south out of the city.

The driver was able to escape while they were stopped in Whitewood.

The suspect then took off with the victim’s vehicle.

READ MORE: Arrest warrant issued for 1st homicide of 2018 in Prince Albert, Sask.

A warrant has been issued for David Allan Shepherd, 28, who is wanted for robbery, theft, uttering threats, and forcible confinement.

Mounties said anyone spotting Shepherd should not approach him, and instead contact their local police detachment.