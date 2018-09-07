$60K in cash seized in Saskatoon drug bust

Police seized thousands of dollars in cash during a drug bust in Saskatoon late Thursday evening.
Members of the Saskatoon police guns and gangs unit spotted a truck just before midnight in the 700-block of Confederation Drive.
They said there was activity around the truck consistent with drug dealing.
Two men were taken into custody when a traffic stop happened a short time later in the 1200-block of Junor Avenue.
Roughly $60,000 was seized in the truck and a search of a home on Confederation Drive turned up cocaine and drug-related items.
The two men, 33 and 45, are facing trafficking a controlled substance, and possession of the proceeds of crime charges.
They will appear before a justice of the peace on the evening of Sept. 7.
