$60K in cash seized in Saskatoon drug bust

Police seized thousands of dollars in cash during a drug bust in Saskatoon late Thursday evening.

Members of the Saskatoon police guns and gangs unit spotted a truck just before midnight in the 700-block of Confederation Drive.

READ MORE: Prince Albert police officer injured breaking up family fight

They said there was activity around the truck consistent with drug dealing.

Two men were taken into custody when a traffic stop happened a short time later in the 1200-block of Junor Avenue.

Roughly $60,000 was seized in the truck and a search of a home on Confederation Drive turned up cocaine and drug-related items.

The two men, 33 and 45, are facing trafficking a controlled substance, and possession of the proceeds of crime charges.

They will appear before a justice of the peace on the evening of Sept. 7.