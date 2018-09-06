No leads as police investigate disappearance of teen in western Saskatchewan

Meadow Lake RCMP have no leads as they continue to investigate the disappearance of a teen early Sunday morning in western Saskatchewan.

Shaylene Roy, 14, was last seen around 1 a.m. on Sept. 2 at a powwow on the Flying Dust First Nation.

Roy has not been active on social media since then and has no access to any funds.

Searches of the area failed to turn her up and police believe Roy is no longer in the Meadow Lake or surrounding area.

She has previously lived in the North Battleford and Saskatoon regions, and police said it is possible she may be with previous associates.

Police added she has not had any contact with her friends and family who reported her missing, which is described as out of character for her.

Roy is Indigenous, five-feet-six-inches tall, 115 pounds, with medium-length black hair and brown eyes.

She was last known to be wearing a black hoodie and black Adidas pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Roy is asked to contact Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.