RCMP investigating Alberta health procurement for possible fraud, money laundering

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Mounties looking into an Alberta health care spending controversy are investigating potential fraud, breach of trust, and money laundering.

That’s according to court documents filed this month as part of an ongoing wrongful dismissal lawsuit filed by Athana Mentzelopoulos, the former head of Alberta Health Services,

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The RCMP confirmed last year it was investigating health-care procurement contracts but did not provide details of its focus.

It’s one of multiple investigations sparked after Mentzelopoulos alleged she was fired for looking into sweetheart deals, high-level political interference and corruption in health services contracts.

The government has said she was fired because she was failing in her job and working to stop mandated health reforms.

None of the allegations — from either side — has been proven in court.