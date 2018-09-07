Arrest warrant issued for 1st homicide of 2018 in Prince Albert, Sask.

Prince Albert police have asked the public for help locating Tyrone Nontell, 32, who is wanted for second-degree murder.

Tyrell Bird, 28, was shot around 9 p.m. CT on June 28 in an alley of the 200-block of 9th Street East in Prince Albert, Sask. He was on life support in a Saskatoon hospital until July 2 when he succumbed to his injuries.

An autopsy conducted by the office of the chief coroner confirmed the manner of death to be homicide. An arrest warrant has been issued for Nontell.

Nontell is described as roughly five-foot 10 with a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The death is Prince Albert’s first homicide of 2018.