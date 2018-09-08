Man dead, suspect in custody after west end Toronto shooting: police
Toronto police say a man is dead after a shooting in the city’s west end.
A police spokesperson said they were called to the area of Old Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue around 3:40 p.m.
Officers said the suspect fled the scene, but have since located him. The suspect is now in custody.
The investigation is ongoing, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
