Man dead, suspect in custody after west end Toronto shooting: police

Toronto police say a man is dead after a shooting in the city’s west end.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the area of Old Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue around 3:40 p.m.

READ MORE: Police investigating 3 separate daylight shootings in Toronto’s west end

Officers said the suspect fled the scene, but have since located him. The suspect is now in custody.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

UPDATE; Victim has been pronounced deceased at the scene and Homicide has now taken carriage of the investigation. ^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) September 8, 2018

Update: Victim is reportedly VSA, Male suspect fleeing the area, investigation continues. ^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) September 8, 2018

WATCH: Video shows drive-by shooting in Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood