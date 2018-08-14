Police investigating 3 separate daylight shootings in Toronto’s west end

Toronto police are investigating three separate daylight shootings in the city’s west end on Tuesday.

Police said officers responded to a call about a shooting near Black Creek Drive and Weston Road at around 1:20 p.m.

There were no reported injuries, but officers found shell casings in the area.

Police then responded to reports of the sound of gunshots near Jane Street and Woolner Avenue at around 2 p.m.

Man in his 20s shot in the back through the door of his townhouse on Silverstone Dr in Etobicoke. Police say there is surveillance camera footage of the incident. This is one of three calls for shots fired in the west end of #Toronto today. pic.twitter.com/pZzIHPWuZE — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) August 14, 2018

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries, but paramedics said it wasn’t a gunshot wound.

Police later said a boy was arrested in connection with the incident.

Emergency services were then called to the area of Mount Olive and Silverstone drives.

Police said a 22-year-old man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigations are ongoing. It is unclear if any of the incidents are related.

SOUND OF GUNSHOTS: Jane Street and Woolner Avenue, @TPS12Div. No reported injuries at this time. Investigation ongoing. Officers on scene. Info? contact @1800222TIPS. #GO1497736 ^CdK — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 14, 2018

SHOOTING: Black Creek Drive and Weston Road, @TPS12Div. No reported injuries, shell casings have been located. Investigation ongoing. Expect delays in the area, use an alterative route. Info? contact @1800222TIPS. #GO1497445 ^CdK — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) August 14, 2018