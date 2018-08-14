Police investigating 3 separate daylight shootings in Toronto’s west end
Toronto police are investigating three separate daylight shootings in the city’s west end on Tuesday.
Police said officers responded to a call about a shooting near Black Creek Drive and Weston Road at around 1:20 p.m.
There were no reported injuries, but officers found shell casings in the area.
Police then responded to reports of the sound of gunshots near Jane Street and Woolner Avenue at around 2 p.m.
One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries, but paramedics said it wasn’t a gunshot wound.
Police later said a boy was arrested in connection with the incident.
Emergency services were then called to the area of Mount Olive and Silverstone drives.
Police said a 22-year-old man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigations are ongoing. It is unclear if any of the incidents are related.
