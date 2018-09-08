London police investigating motor vehicle collision with hydro pole
London police are continuing to investigate after a motor vehicle crashed into a hydro pole in the city’s south end.
Police say they responded to reports of a collision in the area of Pond Mills Road near Deveron Crescent around 12 a.m. Saturday.
READ MORE: London police charge man in child pornography case
Upon arrival, police discovered a vehicle had crashed into a hydro pole.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Pond Mills Road between Deveron Crescent and Banbury Road while London Hydro is on scene for repairs.
READ MORE: Traffic stop results in seizure of drugs, including purple fentanyl: St. Thomas police
Police say there is no word yet on when the area will reopen, as officers are continuing to investigate the collision.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.