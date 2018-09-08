London police investigating motor vehicle collision with hydro pole

London police are continuing to investigate after a motor vehicle crashed into a hydro pole in the city’s south end.

Police say they responded to reports of a collision in the area of Pond Mills Road near Deveron Crescent around 12 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, police discovered a vehicle had crashed into a hydro pole.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Pond Mills Road between Deveron Crescent and Banbury Road while London Hydro is on scene for repairs.

Police say there is no word yet on when the area will reopen, as officers are continuing to investigate the collision.