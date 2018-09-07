Traffic stop results in seizure of drugs, including purple fentanyl: St. Thomas police

Two men, one from St. Thomas and the other from London, face charges after a drug bust Thursday night.
St. Thomas Police say they tried to pull over an SUV that made several stops at different locations at around 7 p.m..
The driver allegedly tried to get away before abruptly stopping on Smith Avenue.
Police say the driver was taken into custody immediately while a passenger fled on foot to a home on Fifth Avenue where he was then captured.
Investigators say a search of the SUV turned up $4,469 in drugs including 6.2 grams of purple fentanyl, 15 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and 10 grams of cocaine.
Police say purple fentanyl is a street name that indicates the drug is a mix of fentanyl, carfentanil and/or heroin.
Officers say there have been several fatal overdoses linked to purple fentanyl in Ontario this summer.
Police then secured a search warrant for the residence where the passenger was arrested and seized $1,920 cash, a Rolex watch, cellphones, weigh scales, several knives, a switchblade, and a pellet gun. The SUV was also seized.
A St. Thomas man, 40, and a London man, 30, both face charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking and breaching release conditions.
