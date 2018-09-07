Ticket scam warning ahead of Saskatchewan concerts

The government of Saskatchewan is warning concertgoers to be wary of fraudsters when purchasing tickets for upcoming concerts.

Tickets to Jack White’s concert in November and Paul Brandt’s concerts including High Valley, Jess Moskaluke and Hunter Brothers next February go on sale Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority wants to remind us if you’re planning on buying a concert ticket within the first 48 hours of going on sale, make sure you buy from a primary seller such as Live Nation or Ticketmaster.

Saskatchewan residents and surrounding jurisdictions have exclusive access to tickets for concerts held in this province in the first hour of sale to the general public.

After this hour, the primary seller can sell tickets to areas outside of Saskatchewan and surrounding jurisdictions.

In the first 48 hours of sale to the general public, only a primary seller can sell concert tickets.

After 48 hours, resellers can advertise and resell tickets. If you buy from a resale site within the first 48 hours, tickets might be fake.

The government of Saskatchewan advise us to look for these red flags in recognizing signs that tickets may be fake:

listed for sale without specific seat numbers

listed in U.S. dollar amounts for a Canadian show.

In order to protect yourself, the government of Saskatchewan advise people to purchase with a credit card.

If you buy from a resale site and get a fake ticket, it may be easier to get a refund by purchasing tickets with a credit card compared to cash or debit.

Read the terms and conditions on the card to understand what protections are available.