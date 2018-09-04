Canada
Jack White to play at Brandt Centre on Nov. 5

Rock singer Jack White will be stopping in Saskatchewan during his Boarding House Reach tour.

The former lead man of the White Stripes will play at the Brandt Centre on Nov. 5, in an announcement made Tuesday morning.

White’s international tour includes stops in Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg.

Tickets range from $39.50 to $75 and will go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m.

