Donald Trump tells supporters ‘it’s your fault’ if he gets impeached

U.S. President Donald Trump brought up the “impeachment word” during a rally in Montana Thursday evening and said if he does get booted from office, it’s his supporters’ fault because they “didn’t go out and vote.”

Trump was talking to a crowd of his supporters in Billings, Mont., and discussed the prospect of impeachment and the importance of voting for the Republicans in November’s mid-term elections.

“This election you aren’t just voting for a candidate, you are voting for which party controls Congress. Very important thing,” Trump said to the crowd.

“I don’t even bring it up because I view it as something that they like to use the impeach word, impeach Trump. But I say how do you impeach someone who does a great job? That hasn’t done anything wrong?”

“But If it does happen, it’s your fault because you didn’t go out to vote,” he said. “That’s the only way it can happen. I’ll be the only president in history where they’ll say what a job he’s done! We’re impeaching him!”

Trump also warned the crowd that the U.S. would turn into a “third-world country” if he were ever to be impeached.

Democrats have largely avoided the topic of impeachment. When asked about the possibility of it, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said in August said the party is waiting to see what comes out of Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

“If and when the information emerges about that, we’ll see,” she said. “It’s not a priority on the agenda going forward unless something else comes forward.”

But Trump’s impeachment comments come a day after the New York Times published an anonymous op-ed, in which a senior Trump administration official wrote that some White House staff members had discussed removing the president by using the 25th Amendment.