Politics
September 7, 2018 11:53 am
Updated: September 7, 2018 11:58 am

Obama to give ‘pointed’ political speech before helping Democrats campaign in midterms

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH LIVE: Obama expected to offer 'pointed' speech on politics, Donald Trump

A A

WASHINGTON – Former President Barack Obama is stepping into the midterm battle. Obama is set to speak Friday as he accepts an ethics in government award in Illinois.

Story continues below

Obama has spent much of his post-presidency on the political sidelines, but an adviser says that in the speech he will be more “pointed” in his reflection on the current political environment, including President Donald Trump. The speech will be a preview of the argument Obama will make this fall campaign season.

After the speech, Obama will travel to California and campaign for more than a half-dozen House Democratic candidates at an event in Orange County. Next week, he’ll return to the campaign trail in Ohio to campaign for Richard Cordray and other Democrats.

READ MORE: Obama honours John McCain at funeral, denounces ‘mean and petty’ politics

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Barack Obama
barack obama ethics
Donald Trump
ethics in government
illinios
obama rebukes trump
Obama Speech
Obama Trump
Obama vs. Trump

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News