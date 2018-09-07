Donald Trump calls anonymous New York Times op-ed writer a ‘gutless coward’

U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed as a “gutless coward” on Thursday the author of an anonymous New York Times op-ed that said there’s a resistance inside his administration.

The president uttered those remarks at a rally at Rimrock Auto Arena in Billings, Mont.

Trump struggled to say the word “anonymous” as he addressed the crowd.

“The latest active resistance is the op-ed published in the failing New York Times by an anomous [sic], really, an anomous [sic], gutless coward,” he said.

“He was, nobody knows who the hell he is, or she, they put he, but that’s probably a little disguise, that means it’s she.”

Trump suggested that New York Times reporters should investigate who wrote the op-ed.

And that was just one remark that Trump made in a rally where he addressed topics such as NAFTA, Second Amendment rights and the upcoming midterm elections.

Of NAFTA, he said the agreement has been replaced by the U.S.-Mexico trade deal that was announced last week.

He seemed optimistic about making a deal with Canada, too.

“Hopefully Canada will come into that deal, and if they don’t, that’ll be fine, and if they do that’ll be fine — either way we can live, we’ll be very happy,” Trump said.

“I think they will, becuase we love Canada, we do love Canada. They’ve treated us pretty badly on trade for the last 40 years, but that’s OK.

“It wasn’t my fault!”