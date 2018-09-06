Canada
Halton police investigating ‘violent’ armed robbery at Rogers store in Burlington

Halton police are searching for suspects in an armed robbery in Burlington.

Halton police are investigating what they call a violent robbery in Burlington.

Police said around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, two masked men, one armed with a handgun, entered the Rogers Store located on Appleby Line, where they ordered three employees and four customers to lie on the ground.

Police said one suspect gained entry into a safe while the other suspect held the staff and customers at gunpoint.

During the robbery, police said an employee was pistol-whipped sustaining a minor head injury, while a customer was grabbed and pushed around.

Police said the suspects stole a number of cellphones and fled the store in an unknown direction.

Police are asking anyone with information about this robbery to contact Det. Steve Siomra of the Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau — Robbery Team at 905-825-4747 Ext. 2343.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

