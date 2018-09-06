Halton police investigating ‘violent’ armed robbery at Rogers store in Burlington

Halton police are investigating what they call a violent robbery in Burlington.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Police locate missing elderly man in Burlington

Police said around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, two masked men, one armed with a handgun, entered the Rogers Store located on Appleby Line, where they ordered three employees and four customers to lie on the ground.

Police said one suspect gained entry into a safe while the other suspect held the staff and customers at gunpoint.

During the robbery, police said an employee was pistol-whipped sustaining a minor head injury, while a customer was grabbed and pushed around.

Police said the suspects stole a number of cellphones and fled the store in an unknown direction.

READ MORE: Burlington car dealership destroyed by fire

Police are asking anyone with information about this robbery to contact Det. Steve Siomra of the Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau — Robbery Team at 905-825-4747 Ext. 2343.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).