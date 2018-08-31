Canada
August 31, 2018 2:28 pm

Burlington car dealership destroyed by fire

By Reporter  900 CHML

Fire broke out Thursday night at Good Cars Only in Burlington.

Twitter
A A

A massive fire at a Burlington car dealership has caused an estimated $1 million in damage.

READ MORE: Police searching for witnesses to Burlington assault

The fire broke out at the Good Cars Only dealership on Appleby Line around 10 p.m. Thursday. It took more than 30 firefighters to put out the flames.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate what sparked the fire, which took about more than three hours to bring under control.

READ MORE: Burlington mayoral candidate flags telephone survey as ‘dirty politics’

No one was injured.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
appelby
Burlington
Car
Damage
Fire
goodcarsonly
HamOnt
Investigation

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News