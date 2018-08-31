Burlington car dealership destroyed by fire

A massive fire at a Burlington car dealership has caused an estimated $1 million in damage.

The fire broke out at the Good Cars Only dealership on Appleby Line around 10 p.m. Thursday. It took more than 30 firefighters to put out the flames.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate what sparked the fire, which took about more than three hours to bring under control.

No one was injured.

$1 million damage to an auto repair garage on Appleby Line north of Harvester Road in Burlington. OFM notified. No injuries. #BurlOn pic.twitter.com/HZYnMzRAKz — DR (@Media371) August 31, 2018