Police searching for witnesses to Burlington assault

Halton Police are looking for witnesses, after a vicious assault in Burlington.
Police say on Aug, 11, a 19-year-old man was attacked by a group of people outside the Island Bar on South Service Road.
They say the victim was pushed to the ground by a man, and then assaulted by three other men who joined in.
The assault lasted for approximately five minutes before the assailants left in the dark pickup truck.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for a broken jaw that required surgery.
Anyone with information on the attack is being asked to contact police.
