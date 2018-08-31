UPDATE: Police locate missing elderly man in Burlington

Halton police are thanking the public after locating an elderly Burlington man who had been reported missing.

On Friday, police said 80-year-old William (Bill) Law was last seen Thursday at 10:30 p.m. at his home in Burlington.

They said Law was believed to be on foot with no access to money, and family members were concerned for his well-being.

On Saturday morning, police released an update, saying Law has been found in good health.

Great news. William Law (80 yrs) has just been located in good health. Thanks to everyone who retweeted, commented and kept an eye out for him. To ensure privacy we are asking all tweets and photos be deleted ^ds3 — HRPS Burlington (@HRPSBurl) September 1, 2018