August 31, 2018 4:13 pm
Updated: September 1, 2018 9:27 am

UPDATE: Police locate missing elderly man in Burlington

By Reporter  900 CHML

Halton Regional Police have located an elderly Burlington man who had been reported missing.

Halton police are thanking the public after locating an elderly Burlington man who had been reported missing.

On Friday, police said 80-year-old William (Bill) Law was last seen Thursday at 10:30 p.m. at his home in Burlington.

They said Law was believed to be on foot with no access to money, and family members were concerned for his well-being.

On Saturday morning, police released an update, saying Law has been found in good health.

