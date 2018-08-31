UPDATE: Police locate missing elderly man in Burlington

Halton police are thanking the public after locating an elderly Burlington man who had been reported missing.
On Friday, police said 80-year-old William (Bill) Law was last seen Thursday at 10:30 p.m. at his home in Burlington.
They said Law was believed to be on foot with no access to money, and family members were concerned for his well-being.
On Saturday morning, police released an update, saying Law has been found in good health.
