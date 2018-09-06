Surveillance video captures drive-by shooting in Toronto’s Junction neighbourhood

Toronto police released surveillance video of a drive-by shooting in which several people were shot at while on a porch of a home in the city’s Junction neighbourhood earlier in August.

Police said the incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Aug. 8 in the area of Campbell and Wallace avenues. Police said a number of shots were fired at several people by an unknown amount of occupants in a white Nissan Micra.

In the video, it appears as though the Nissan cases the area several times before the occupants opened fire. The people on the porch can be seen jumping to the ground and diving for cover.

No injuries were reported.

Dre Kraus told Global News on Thursday that her partner was helping the four brothers who live in the targeted house install new surveillance cameras on the front porch when the Nissan drove by and fired.

“You just heard a big bang and people came outside, and you just seen everyone rushing and under two minutes, the street was full of police,” Kraus said.

Anyone with information or dashcam video is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

— With files from Catherine McDonald