Woman found in Toronto’s east end with gunshot wounds in life-threatening condition

Officials say a woman found at a Scarborough home with gunshot wounds has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Emergency crews were called to house on Birchmount Road near Laura Secord Walk, south of Ellesmere Road, at 10:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, was found with gunshot wounds.

Shooting: Birchmount Rd / Laura Secord Walk

-female in life threatening condition#GO1640128

^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) September 5, 2018

Paramedics rushed the woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A Toronto police spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing and as of Wednesday morning, officers haven’t released suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4100.