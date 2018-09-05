Woman found in Toronto’s east end with gunshot wounds in life-threatening condition
Officials say a woman found at a Scarborough home with gunshot wounds has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Emergency crews were called to house on Birchmount Road near Laura Secord Walk, south of Ellesmere Road, at 10:10 p.m. on Tuesday.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, was found with gunshot wounds.
Paramedics rushed the woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A Toronto police spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing and as of Wednesday morning, officers haven’t released suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4100.
