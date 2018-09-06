Man arrested after alleged robbery at Halifax grocery store

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man in connection to an alleged robbery that occurred on Thursday.

Police say that at approximately 2:20 p.m., officers responded to a reported robbery that occurred at the Sobeys on Herring Cove Road in Halifax.

Staff members reportedly attempted to stop a man from stealing items from the store.

In response, the man allegedly presented a knife while uttering a threat and walked away.

Police say officers were able to locate the man a short distance away and arrested him without incident.

A 52-year-old Halifax man is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face robbery and weapons charges.