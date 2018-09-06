Teen daughter and boyfriend charged with first-degree murder of father found dead in Calgary: sources

Global News has learned a teenage girl and her boyfriend are charged in the death of her father in Calgary.

The two teens, whose identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have been charged with first-degree murder.

Sources confirm the pair was arrested in Halifax where they saw a Justice of the Peace on Wednesday. They were being transported to Calgary Thursday.

The girl’s father went missing two weeks ago.

Calgary Police Service (CPS) officers said they found the body of the 48-year-old in the 21,000 block of Sheriff King Street S.W. on Aug. 26.

Police said the father had mobility issues and often used a cane or walker to get around. He was last seen on Aug. 11 in southeast Calgary.

CPS declined to comment further.

Halifax Regional Police told Global News its officers assisted CPS detectives, who travelled to Nova Scotia, with the arrest of the teens in Dartmouth on Sept. 4.

A court date has not yet been set for the teens in Calgary.

Global News is not identifying the victim due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

With files from Global’s Reid Fiest