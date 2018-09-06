Housing project for tenants with complex needs being built in Prince Albert

Ground officially broke in Prince Albert, Sask., on Wednesday for a new rental housing project to help people with complex needs.

Six tenants living with mental illnesses and other concurrent disorders will have a place to call home as well as received support services through the local Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) office.

READ MORE: New affordable housing project in Sask. will ‘help break cycle of homelessness’

CMHA Prince Albert executive director Doug Kinar said their program utilizes a support worker and adding six more units to their housing stock will help maximize caseloads.

“The success of the program is due in large part to the efforts of the support worker and can also be attributed to each tenant for their willingness to work toward accountability to maintain their independence,” Kinar said in a press release.

“We look forward to further success into the future as we continue to work toward sustainable, affordable housing for people living with mental illnesses.”

READ MORE: Global Saskatoon rolls up sleeves to help Habitat for Humanity Women’s Build

The new project will consist of six one-bedroom units located at 538 7th St. East.

The Canadian and Saskatchewan governments jointly contributed $612,500 to the project.

Established in 1997, CMHA Prince Albert provides a drop-in centre, vocational, recreation, education and wellness programming. The non-profit corporation currently operates 16 affordable rental units.